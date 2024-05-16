LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 6948.21 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 9.16% to Rs 1081.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1190.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 6948.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6431.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.75% to Rs 4762.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2891.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 27276.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22713.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

6948.216431.1227276.9722713.8988.4690.9689.8886.951500.541472.186133.603629.811482.181452.776064.373560.771081.851190.894762.972891.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News