Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 361.20 crore

Net Loss of Sequent Scientific reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 93.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 361.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 121.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 1369.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1420.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

361.20366.671369.731420.918.93-0.924.480.8423.83-12.5024.28-17.187.35-27.20-37.26-72.87-0.91-93.58-35.87-121.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News