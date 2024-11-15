Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Contil India standalone net profit rises 248.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Contil India standalone net profit rises 248.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.44% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 248.28% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.44% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.817.08 24 OPM %6.813.25 -PBDT1.380.40 245 PBT1.370.39 251 NP1.010.29 248

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cyberattack on US telecommunications part of Chinese surveillance operation

Over 12L workers may miss voting in Maha polls: Sugarcane cutters' body

Nitin Gadkari backs 'batenge to katenge' call, urges unity against enemies

Buch scandal not just insider trading, it is conflict of interest: Rahul

LIVE news: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story