Contil India standalone net profit rises 248.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Contil India rose 248.28% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.44% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

