Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.99% to Rs 25.61 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries declined 3.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.99% to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.6114.156.3612.010.921.030.720.800.580.60

