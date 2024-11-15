Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 80.99% to Rs 25.61 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries declined 3.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.99% to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.6114.15 81 OPM %6.3612.01 -PBDT0.921.03 -11 PBT0.720.80 -10 NP0.580.60 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cyberattack on US telecommunications part of Chinese surveillance operation

Over 12L workers may miss voting in Maha polls: Sugarcane cutters' body

Nitin Gadkari backs 'batenge to katenge' call, urges unity against enemies

Buch scandal not just insider trading, it is conflict of interest: Rahul

LIVE news: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story