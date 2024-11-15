Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 23.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Sales rise 35.50% to Rs 19.62 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv declined 23.44% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.50% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.6214.48 35 OPM %53.5260.84 -PBDT2.913.55 -18 PBT2.623.42 -23 NP1.962.56 -23

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

