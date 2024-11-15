Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 23.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.50% to Rs 19.62 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv declined 23.44% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.50% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.6214.4853.5260.842.913.552.623.421.962.56

