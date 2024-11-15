Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Subhash Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-6000.000 -PBDT0.090.41 -78 PBT-0.040.28 PL NP-0.110.16 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cyberattack on US telecommunications part of Chinese surveillance operation

Over 12L workers may miss voting in Maha polls: Sugarcane cutters' body

Nitin Gadkari backs 'batenge to katenge' call, urges unity against enemies

Buch scandal not just insider trading, it is conflict of interest: Rahul

LIVE news: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story