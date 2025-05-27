Siemens Ltd Spikes 1.14%

Siemens Ltd has added 16.05% over last one month compared to 2.71% gain in BSE Power index and 3.57% rise in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd rose 1.14% today to trade at Rs 3287.85. The BSE Power index is up 0.32% to quote at 6870.12. The index is up 2.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 0.56% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 11.38 % over last one year compared to the 8.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has added 16.05% over last one month compared to 2.71% gain in BSE Power index and 3.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2817 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40877 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4041.64 on 16 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2271.44 on 03 Mar 2025.

