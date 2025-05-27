Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd Spikes 1.14%

Siemens Ltd Spikes 1.14%

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Siemens Ltd has added 16.05% over last one month compared to 2.71% gain in BSE Power index and 3.57% rise in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd rose 1.14% today to trade at Rs 3287.85. The BSE Power index is up 0.32% to quote at 6870.12. The index is up 2.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 0.56% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 11.38 % over last one year compared to the 8.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has added 16.05% over last one month compared to 2.71% gain in BSE Power index and 3.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2817 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40877 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4041.64 on 16 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2271.44 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Venus Pipes gains after Q4 PAT rises 32% QoQ to Rs 24 cr in FY25

Coforge announces strategic partnership with Nylas

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 1.49% in the March 2025 quarter

TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 78.69% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story