Coforge announces strategic partnership with Nylas

To offer scalable Salesforce-integrated tool tailored for franchise management

Coforge announced a strategic partnership with Nylas, a leading provider of communications APIs, to redefine customer engagement and operational efficiency within the Salesforce ecosystem.

This collaboration brings together Nylas' advanced communication infrastructure and Coforge's deep Salesforce consulting expertise to deliver an integrated, intelligent solutionenabling organizations to streamline scheduling, automate customer communications, and enhance CRM performance through personalized, data-driven interactions.

By integrating Nylas' secure and scalable email, calendar, scheduling, and meeting bot APIs directly into Salesforce, Coforge is enabling enterprises to automate and enrich customer interactions with precision and ease. The solution supports seamless appointment scheduling, centralized communication management, and intelligent workflow automationreducing operational friction, enhancing team productivity, and elevating customer satisfaction.

Franchise businesses face significant communication and operational challenges due to a lack of integrated solutions connecting franchisors with franchisee owner/operators. The absence of seamless, bi-directional meeting scheduling tools hampers engagement and collaboration, especially as franchisees often operate independently on separate email systems making it difficult for parent companies to access calendars for scheduling. This strategic solution addresses the gap by offering a scalable, Salesforce-integrated tool tailored for franchise management. It empowers franchisors and franchisees to bridge communication divides, streamline scheduling, and enhance operational efficiencyall within the familiar Salesforce ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News