National Fertilizer consolidated net profit declines 69.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 5855.85 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer declined 69.64% to Rs 45.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 150.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 5855.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7584.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5855.857584.27 -23 OPM %2.554.20 -PBDT151.10293.53 -49 PBT56.83201.11 -72 NP45.81150.90 -70

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

