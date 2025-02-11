National Fertilizer consolidated net profit declines 69.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 5855.85 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer declined 69.64% to Rs 45.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 150.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 5855.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7584.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5855.857584.272.554.20151.10293.5356.83201.1145.81150.90

