Core industries index grows at 3.7% on year in Dec-25, cement sees excellent spurt

India's eight core infrastructure sectors recorded 3.7% year-on-year growth in December, marking the fastest pace in four months. The production of Cement, Steel, Electricity, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in December, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for November 2025 was observed at 2.1 per cent. The cumulative growth rate during April to December, 2025-26 is 2.6 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 3.6 per cent in December, 2025 over December, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to December, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.6 per cent in December, 2025 over December, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.9 per cent during April to December, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 4.4 per cent in December, 2025 over December, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.2 per cent during April to December, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 1.0 per cent in December, 2025 over December, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.1 per cent during April to December, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 4.1 per cent in December, 2025 over December, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 1.7 per cent during April to December, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 6.9 per cent in December, 2025 over December, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 9.5 per cent during April to December, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 13.5 per cent in December, 2025 over December, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.8 per cent during April to December, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.