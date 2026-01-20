Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 169.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 169.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 14.40% to Rs 1061.39 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 169.85% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 1061.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 927.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1061.39927.81 14 OPM %12.366.48 -PBDT114.7047.74 140 PBT108.5041.59 161 NP80.6329.88 170

