Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Core sector grows at 6.3% on year in Aug-25, Coal and Steel sector mark double digit gains

Core sector grows at 6.3% on year in Aug-25, Coal and Steel sector mark double digit gains

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.3 per cent (provisional) in August, 2025 as compared to the Index in August, 2024. The production of Steel, Coal, Cement, Fertilizer, Electricity and Petroleum Refinery products recorded positive growth in August, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2025 was observed at 3.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to August, 2025-26 is 2.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 11.4 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 2.2 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 3.0 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 4.6 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.8 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 14.2 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 10.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 6.1 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 3.1 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets rebound after Friday's fall

Long-term implications of AI adoption on financial system exhibit potentially far-reaching consequences

Nifty settles near 25,200 level; IT shares slump on H-1B visa concerns

Benchmarks stumble as $100,000 H-1B toll weighs on IT shares

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.95%

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story