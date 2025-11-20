Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Core sector sees flat performance on year in Oct-25

Core sector sees flat performance on year in Oct-25

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
India's infrastructure output remained flat year-on-year in October. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) in October 2025 has remained unchanged at 162.4 (provisional) as compared to the Index in October, 2024. The production of Fertilizer, Steel, Cement and Petroleum Refinery products recorded positive growth in October, 2025. The index, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at a revised 3.3% in September. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to October, 2025-26 is 2.5 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 8.5 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 5.0 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.1 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 4.6 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.4 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 7.4 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 6.7 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 10.3 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 5.3 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 7.3 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) declined by 7.6 per cent in October, 2025 over October, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to October, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

