Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 8.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 41.05 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 8.38% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.40% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 151.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

41.0538.84151.69141.9726.4625.3626.6323.3312.6310.9846.6637.5211.8410.3643.9335.188.547.8832.0625.98

