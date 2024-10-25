Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 7432.83 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 12.26% to Rs 664.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 756.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 7432.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6988.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7432.836988.1312.9415.10960.831053.50891.85999.55664.05756.87

