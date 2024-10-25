Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 7432.83 croreNet profit of Coromandel International declined 12.26% to Rs 664.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 756.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 7432.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6988.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7432.836988.13 6 OPM %12.9415.10 -PBDT960.831053.50 -9 PBT891.85999.55 -11 NP664.05756.87 -12
