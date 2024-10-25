Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.68% to Rs 371.99 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 24.12% to Rs 92.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.68% to Rs 371.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 272.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.371.99272.1780.1777.77123.9899.30120.3696.4592.2374.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News