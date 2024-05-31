Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 452.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 452.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.69% to Rs 30.19 crore

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 452.28% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.69% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.95% to Rs 30.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 142.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.1916.99 78 142.92143.72 -1 OPM %-31.17-70.92 --22.31-22.98 - PBDT-1.75-9.82 82 -10.36-19.18 46 PBT-4.40-11.94 63 -18.27-27.09 33 NP13.312.41 452 30.0114.86 102

