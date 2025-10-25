Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Bearings Management changes

NRB Bearings Management changes

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
With effect from 3rd November 2025

The Board of NRB Bearings on 24th October 2025, upon the resignation of Mr. Kishor Hairsh Talreja as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 24, 2025 has appointed Ms. Khyati Hemang Danani as the Head - Legal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 03rd November 2025.

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

