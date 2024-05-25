Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 15.29 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings rose 46.03% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.85% to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 52.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

