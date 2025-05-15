Creative Newtech consolidated net profit declines 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 402.99 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech declined 32.56% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 402.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 53.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 1774.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1713.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

402.99304.151774.481713.123.323.862.582.4216.1525.6162.7159.5515.8325.2861.5558.2313.7320.3653.1148.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News