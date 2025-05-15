Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 2060.64 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 22.49% to Rs 169.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 2060.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1961.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.38% to Rs 555.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 7863.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7312.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2060.641961.007863.557312.8112.8310.3811.309.76270.38204.08909.04701.89230.80169.04756.21573.07169.48138.36555.95439.92

