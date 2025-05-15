Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 2060.64 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 22.49% to Rs 169.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 2060.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1961.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.38% to Rs 555.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 7863.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7312.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2060.641961.00 5 7863.557312.81 8 OPM %12.8310.38 -11.309.76 - PBDT270.38204.08 32 909.04701.89 30 PBT230.80169.04 37 756.21573.07 32 NP169.48138.36 22 555.95439.92 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit declines 20.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 25.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Atlantaa consolidated net profit declines 93.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story