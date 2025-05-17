Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 88.11% in the March 2025 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 88.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 1406.63 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 88.11% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 397.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 1406.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1457.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.25% to Rs 531.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1445.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 5752.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5166.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1406.631457.49 -3 5752.335166.67 11 OPM %38.6070.24 -47.2071.94 - PBDT66.24543.21 -88 771.091990.33 -61 PBT51.08529.46 -90 708.871939.18 -63 NP47.21397.08 -88 531.401445.93 -63

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

