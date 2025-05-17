India Glycols standalone net profit rises 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 862.57 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 33.41% to Rs 50.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 862.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.88% to Rs 180.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 3767.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3291.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

862.57923.633767.133291.2016.6511.3813.4512.09100.7177.16356.97302.8168.1251.13241.78202.0550.3537.74180.38151.73

