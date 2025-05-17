Dai-ichi Karkaria standalone net profit rises 391.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.76% to Rs 70.06 croreNet profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 391.00% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.30% to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 181.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
