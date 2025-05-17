Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dai-ichi Karkaria standalone net profit rises 391.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria standalone net profit rises 391.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 391.00% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.30% to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 181.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.0633.40 110 181.38131.58 38 OPM %11.528.35 -7.974.78 - PBDT9.073.61 151 17.099.50 80 PBT6.531.32 395 6.940.27 2470 NP4.911.00 391 6.1815.97 -61

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

