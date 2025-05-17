Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 411.39% to Rs 16.16 crore

Net profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 411.39% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1923.26% to Rs 66.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.163.16 411 66.973.31 1923 OPM %2.35-5.06 -1.34-218.13 - PBDT0.33-0.16 LP 0.82-6.32 LP PBT0.31-0.17 LP 0.72-6.33 LP NP0.31-0.17 LP 0.74-6.33 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dai-ichi Karkaria standalone net profit rises 391.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2025 quarter

India Glycols standalone net profit rises 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story