Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 20.73% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net loss of Ador Multi Products reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.73% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.76% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.650.82 -21 2.176.73 -68 OPM %-23.08-137.80 --23.50-55.42 - PBDT-0.07-1.07 93 0.03-2.40 LP PBT-0.20-1.14 82 -0.57-2.93 81 NP-2.951.98 PL -3.17-4.02 21

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

