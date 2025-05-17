Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Stellant Securities (India) rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 258.33% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 302.22% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.330 0 1.810.45 302 OPM %66.670 -89.5077.78 - PBDT0.250.03 733 1.670.36 364 PBT0.250.03 733 1.670.36 364 NP0.180.03 500 1.290.36 258

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

