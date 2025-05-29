Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 32.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 47.56 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 32.65% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.25% to Rs 90.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 204.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

47.5639.79204.29183.6142.5155.5967.1759.3515.4516.15116.7385.8314.3915.01112.4881.237.9211.7690.1762.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News