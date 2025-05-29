Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 291.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.72% to Rs 1526.64 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 291.49% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 115.72% to Rs 1526.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 707.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.43% to Rs 19.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 147.07% to Rs 2392.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 968.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

