Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 619.99 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma declined 34.29% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 619.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 590.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales619.99590.62 5 OPM %16.1521.75 -PBDT99.70140.46 -29 PBT76.60120.02 -36 NP58.3288.75 -34

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

