Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 619.99 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma declined 34.29% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 619.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 590.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.619.99590.6216.1521.7599.70140.4676.60120.0258.3288.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News