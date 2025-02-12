Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 36.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 168.98 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 36.02% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 168.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 132.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.168.98132.6939.7339.4265.0151.3546.7036.8135.1625.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News