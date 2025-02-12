Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 36.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 168.98 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 36.02% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 168.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 132.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales168.98132.69 27 OPM %39.7339.42 -PBDT65.0151.35 27 PBT46.7036.81 27 NP35.1625.85 36

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

