CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 16.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 813.18 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 16.06% to Rs 159.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 813.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 737.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.813.18737.6828.5326.04257.04212.51227.27195.49159.84137.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News