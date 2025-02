CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 6.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 912.91 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 6.93% to Rs 224.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 210.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 912.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 917.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.89% to Rs 684.07 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 658.44 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 3259.78 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 3139.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

