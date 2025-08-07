Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 48.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 7268.48 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 48.55% to Rs 264.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 177.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 7268.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5527.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7268.485527.826.996.66450.68312.96352.97237.49264.08177.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News