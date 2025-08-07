Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 39.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 53.68 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 39.15% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 53.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.6852.288.878.632.964.161.813.121.292.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News