Centum Electronics signs MoU with GRSE for advanced defence collaboration

Centum Electronics has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers added 1.06% to Rs 2,712 on the BSE.
The collaboration aims to establish a framework for joint research and development and co-development of next-generation Advanced Naval Navigation Systems. The partnership will combine Centums expertise in high-reliability electronics, system integration, and advanced manufacturing with GRSEs shipbuilding and platform integration capabilities.
The MoU covers the design and development, manufacturing of subassemblies and components, system integration, testing, onboard trials, and support for the modernization and upgrade of existing naval systems. This initiative is aligned with Centums strategic vision to advance up the technology value chain and provide complete system-level solutions, while supporting the national goal of self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.
Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, producing high-end electronic modules, subsystems, and systems used in the aerospace, defense, and industrial electronic sectors.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a premier shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.
Shares of Centum Electronics fell 2.51% to Rs 2,541 on the BSE.
