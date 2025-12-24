Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves gains after bagging Rs 46-cr solar pumping systems order from MSEDCL

Crompton Greaves gains after bagging Rs 46-cr solar pumping systems order from MSEDCL

Dec 24 2025
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals added 1.45% to Rs 259.45 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 46.20 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

In an exchange filing, the company said it has secured EPC contracts for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) with PV modules under the MTSKPY/PM-KUSUM scheme at various locations across Maharashtra. The order covers 2,000 solar water pumping systems, with a total work order value of Rs 46,20,48,229.

The company said the order is scheduled to be executed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the Notice to Proceed (NTP) or work order.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders and irons.

The companys standalone net profit fell 43.13% to Rs 70.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 123.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 1,631.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,645.33 crore in Q2 FY25.

Dec 24 2025

