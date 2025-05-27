Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.39% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.39% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.51% to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 7.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.693.557.6914.86-280.4750.7034.4687.28-4.751.812.6412.99-4.801.762.4312.82-2.641.913.5810.38

