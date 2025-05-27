Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 18.31 crore

Net loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.3118.56 -1 OPM %2.897.38 -PBDT-0.210.89 PL PBT-0.860.60 PL NP-0.610.20 PL

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

