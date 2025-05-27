Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 118.89 croreNet profit of Magnum Ventures declined 59.87% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 118.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.54% to Rs 9.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 395.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
