Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 89.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.49% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 89.41% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.49% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.06% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 33.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

