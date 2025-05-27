Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 81.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 137.01 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 81.40% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 137.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.23% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 552.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

137.01126.54552.53503.3717.5521.3416.1620.1718.5923.5769.0784.523.257.845.9925.253.902.155.6912.71

