Cummins India gains on launching Battery Energy Storage Systems

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Cummins India rose 1.54% to Rs 3367.60 after the company announced the launch of its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Designed primarily for the domestic market, these advanced battery storage solutions will cater to key sectors including manufacturing, data centers, commercial real estate, and mining -- industries that are increasingly relying on stable, renewable energy sources.

BESS technology plays a vital role in enabling integration of solar and wind energy into existing grids, helping customers maximize renewable energy usage and manage electricity costs through peak shaving and energy shifting.

The BESS products are built on lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery technology, known for its safety and long life. The systems are designed to be modular and scalable, available in 10ft and 20ft container formats, and range in capacity from 200kWh to 2MWh. They also feature integrated liquid cooling for thermal management, meet stringent global safety standards, and are packaged for ease of transportation and quick installation.

Cummins India is one of the leading power solutions providers in the country. It is involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses. The company has a strong manufacturing backbone and has five manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Cummins India declined 1.74% to Rs 529.50 crore while net sales rose 6.88% to Rs 2428.13 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

