Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soars 8.37% to 13.78.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,308.55, a premium of 142.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,165.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 353.65 points, or 1.50%, to 23,165.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 8.37% to 13.78.

Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics and HDFC Bank were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

