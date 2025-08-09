Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid consolidated net profit rises 81.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Cupid consolidated net profit rises 81.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 52.82% to Rs 59.80 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 81.72% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.82% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.8039.13 53 OPM %27.5617.02 -PBDT20.7911.32 84 PBT19.5510.56 85 NP15.018.26 82

First Published: Aug 09 2025

