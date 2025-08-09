TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 22.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.16% to Rs 90.40 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 22.10% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 90.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.90.4077.1611.0811.118.727.407.326.025.474.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News