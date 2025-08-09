Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.93 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 813.16 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 91.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 813.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 689.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.813.16689.5125.2233.77-49.96-102.65-80.67-125.29-13.93-91.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News