Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 1316.04 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 21.51% to Rs 354.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 291.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 1316.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1514.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1316.041514.2737.1633.66615.92518.00366.27298.30354.17291.48

