Scan Steels consolidated net profit declines 28.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 232.00 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels declined 28.03% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 232.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 233.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.232.00233.558.3310.3117.8223.5813.8819.6510.5014.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News