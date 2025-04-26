CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o. receives positive opinion for biosimilar Dazublys from EMA

Used for treatment of HER2-positive metastatic and early breast cancers

CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation of Dazublys (150 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion), its trastuzumab biosimilar, for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic and early breast cancers.

Trastuzumab specifically binds and inhibits the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein, which is over-expressed on certain types of solid cancers such as breast and gastric cancer. By binding to the extracellular domain of HER2, trastuzumab disrupts its ability to signal, leading to cell cycle arrest, reduced tumor growth, and potentially immune system activation to destroy cancer cells.

Aurobindo Pharma's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Nithyananda Reddy said, "The CHMP's positive opinion of a third biosimilar from our portfolio in a five-month time period underscores our extensive efforts in building biosimilars as one of the core businesses at Aurobindo. By 2030, we are committed to launching at least 10 biosimilars across oncology and immunology therapy segments, furthering our mission to serve patients with high-quality, cost-effective therapies."

